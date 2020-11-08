expand
November 10, 2020

Teenager among those indicted in drive-by shooting

By John Surratt

Published 7:25 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020

A Vicksburg teenager and another man have been indicted on multiple counts involving a 2019 drive-by shooting.

The Warren County grand jury during its October session handed down indictments against Ke’shawn Williams, 17, 502 Farmer St., and Morgan Vinson, 23, 268 Standard Hill Road, charging them with drive-by shooting and two counts of aggravated assault.

Williams is certified to be tried as an adult because he used a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was 16 when he was arrested for the drive-by shooting, and is also charged with possession of a weapon after a felony conviction because he was convicted in July 2019 for armed robbery.

Williams is in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections where he is serving a seven-year sentence for robbery at MDOC’s youthful offender facility. Vinson is out on bond, according to jail records.

 

Two indicted for shooting into a home

In another case, Ashley Monique Hudson, 33, 1916 East Main St., and Freddie Eugene Walker, 28, 1916 East Main St., were each indicted on one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling-house involving an October 2019 incident in which shots were fired at a house.

Both are out on bond, Warren County Jail records show.

According to Vicksburg police reports, the occupant of the house told officers responding to a call of shots fired that two men shot into her home after an argument.

 

In other indictments:

• Kendarius Malik Cooks, 23, 201 Alfa Drive, Vicksburg; drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle involving a May 16, 2019, incident.

• Antonio M. Henderson, 542 Heartwood Drive; aggravated domestic assault-strangling, burglary of a dwelling.

• Keion Jacorey Jones, 28, 208 Meadowvale Drive; third-offense domestic violence.

• Quinton Norfort, 26, 4725 Roberta Circle; third-offense domestic violence.

• Adrian Dale Smith, 24, 2502 Ken Karyl Ave., and Jalen Christopher Williams, 24, 4824 Gibson Road; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – marijuana.

• Demichael Jones, 28, 303 Hillside Drive; possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

• Lonia Alonzo Wright, 39, 2630 Ken Karyl Ave., sex offender-failure to notify of address change.

• Harold Lee Henley, 71, also known as Harold Lee Love, River City Rescue Mission; failure to register as a sex offender.

• Gregory Ladale James, 47, 307 Drusilla Lane; failure to re-register as a sex offender.

• Christopher Shawn Smith, 43, 2460 Old Highway 27, 2-B; failure to re-register as a sex offender.

• Tyrone Drain, 29, 132 Meadowbrook Drive; aggravated domestic assault-strangling.

• Jeannette Spratley, 50, 155 Bovina Drive; forgery-counterfeit instrument.

• Willie Ervin Peoples Jr., 106 Wabash Ave.; felony shoplifting.

• Jeffrey Terrell Cage, 1708 Openwood Lane Lot 85; possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.

• Sean Andrew McCraw, 44, 215 East Tucker Road, Florence; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Alice Denise Beard, 57, 213 Buena Vista Drive, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

• Erin Bowers, 19, 303 Hillside Drive, and Demichael Jones, 28, 303 Hillside Drive; two counts of possession of cocaine and Ecstasy.

• James Ross Jr., 40, 159 Beverly Drive; possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

• Eric Carson, 21, 131 Autumn Drive, and Erick Weddington, no age given, 1245 Mount Alban Road No. 15; possession of a stolen firearm.   

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

