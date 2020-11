Mrs. Netter R. Griffin passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at Heritage House. She was 89.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Belmont Missionary Baptist Church in Utica, with Rev. Phillip Burks officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.