November 10, 2020

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

In Monday’s report to the Mississippi State Department of Health, local schools announced two new positive COVID-19 cases involving school personnel and 18 total students and teachers quarantined for possible exposure.

Currently, the state requires all schools and school districts to report COVID-19 activity from the previous week each Monday.

In the latest report, the Vicksburg Warren School District announced that two members of the school personnel at Warren Central High School had tested positive. The district also reported that four members of the school personnel at Warren Central Intermediate had been quarantined due to possible exposure.

Vicksburg Catholic School Monday announced that 14 of its students had been quarantined due to possible exposure. As for Porter’s Chapel Academy, school officials said the school did not see any COVID-19 activity from the previous week.

