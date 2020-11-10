expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director Kim Hopkins places an ornament on the 16-foot Christmas tree that now stands at Washington Street Park Tuesday morning. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Downtown Vicksburg will once again be a winter wonderland as Christmas in the Park will return once again. This time with a few changes in a year so defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicksburg Main Street announced Tuesday that Christmas in the Park, which debuted last holiday season, will make its return with a tree lighting and celebration on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, crews with the city of Vicksburg and employees from Vicksburg Main Street began placing decorations, including the 16-foot Christmas tree that will be lit by Mayor George Flaggs on Nov. 27, in Washington Street Park.

The park will play host to a light show each evening through Dec. 31, bringing more attention to downtown Vicksburg and area merchants.

“Downtown Vicksburg is ushering in the holiday season with lots of good cheer,” the organization said announcing the event. “Local merchants are stocking up for the holiday shopping season and can accommodate social distancing in stores and offer curbside pickup. They will have special sales, holiday hours, festive window displays and unique gifts for all to enjoy.”

Last year, hundreds turned out throughout the holiday season to enjoy the park and its decorations, including a merry-go-round. This year though, due to the ongoing pandemic, the ride and some of the offerings had to be canceled or scaled back.

The Nov. 27 event, which will include the tree lighting, along with music, is just the first event. Small Business Saturday will follow on Nov. 28, with an annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House on Nov. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. During the open house, Vicksburg Main Street will be giving away poinsettias to customers who spend $25 or more with a downtown business on that day.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Reeves announces youngest daughter has tested positive for COVID-19

Virgie Lee Richardson Ellis

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Health

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program

Crime

Teenager among those indicted in drive-by shooting

COVID-19

Local churches modify their annual meal fundraisers in the face of COVID-19

Local

Four injured in wreck on Fonsylvania Road

News

Biden wins White House, becomes nation’s 46th president

BREAKING NEWS

Officer’s vehicle shot late Friday, officer reportedly OK

Business

Downtown Vicksburg’s Bazsinsky House earns award from Tripadvisor

Business

Local restaurateur shares tips preparing a ‘Cajun’ turkey

BREAKING NEWS

Teen shot, killed on Elizabeth Circle

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect tied to multiple thefts arrested

Local

Biden plans prime time speech Friday

Local

Names of those involved in violent accident Wednesday released

Local

Mississippi College announces details of virtual commencements in December