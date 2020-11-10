expand
November 11, 2020

Julia Marie Pritchett

By Staff Reports

Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Julia Marie Pritchett died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Bluff’s Nursing and Rehab. She was 82.

A native of Belzoni, she was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force (1st class), stationed at Carswell Air Force base and in the Army Reserve as a Sgt. 1st class.

She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Sherman Sr. and Erma Sherman Carr; her brother, John B. Sherman Jr.; and her baby sister, Gloria Jean Sherman.

She is survived by her two sons, David Allen (Christi) Pritchett and Phillip Daniel Pritchett; two “adopted” daughters, Dianna Wolfe and Stacia Johnson; two granddaughters, Brandi Marie Simmons and Haleigh Michelle Pritchett; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas E. (Shirley) Sherman and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the chapel of Glenwood Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Campbell officiating. Interment followed in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy Sherman, Clay Hudson, Chris Johnson, James Davis, Woody Beach and Dennis Moore.

Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church or Trinity Baptist Church.

