November 11, 2020

Michael ‘Mike’ Everett Ezell

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Mr. Michael “Mike” Everett Ezell, 72, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tenn. A funeral service will be held on Nov. 10, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven. Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Michael Everett Ezell was born in Vicksburg. He was a proud Christian and patriot, and he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved crappie fishing and playing golf when he could. He also enjoyed collecting rare items, and he had a passion for collecting and selling currency. His most prized possessions were his 1976 Stingray Corvette and some of his rare firearms. Mr. Ezell was an enormous Ole Miss fan. He had such a strong, witty personality, but he also had a funny and loving side. He was a loving family man and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Ezell is survived by his wife, Marsha Ezell of Hernando; two daughters, Alex (Matt) Hollowell of Hernando, and Helen Harris of Memphis, Tenn.; and two granddaughters, Reagan Hollowell and Olivia Hollowell, both of Hernando.

Mr. Ezell was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Ezell and Cathleen Mullins Ezell.

In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials in honor of Mr. Michael Everett Ezell may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Online condolences may be left on his Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.

