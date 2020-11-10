expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:27 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Porter’s Chapel Academy and its daycare will be closed for the remainder of the week following news that a student and family connected to the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school, in a message sent to families at around 3 p.m., also announced all after-school activities, practices and games are canceled until further notice.

“We have had a student and family test positive for Covid. In order to be proactive, we are closing the school and the daycare for the remainder of the week following the advice of medical professionals and the state guidelines,” the school said in their notification. “During this time, we will be sanitizing the school.

“At this time, we ask that you be in prayer for those who have tested positive as well as the students and staff of PCA.”

Porter’s Chapel Head of School Chris Williams, in an interview with The Post, did confirm that the school’s basketball teams, which were scheduled to play at Franklin Academy Tuesday night, were kept home.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Reeves announces youngest daughter has tested positive for COVID-19

Virgie Lee Richardson Ellis

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Health

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program

Crime

Teenager among those indicted in drive-by shooting

COVID-19

Local churches modify their annual meal fundraisers in the face of COVID-19

Local

Four injured in wreck on Fonsylvania Road

News

Biden wins White House, becomes nation’s 46th president

BREAKING NEWS

Officer’s vehicle shot late Friday, officer reportedly OK

Business

Downtown Vicksburg’s Bazsinsky House earns award from Tripadvisor

Business

Local restaurateur shares tips preparing a ‘Cajun’ turkey

BREAKING NEWS

Teen shot, killed on Elizabeth Circle

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect tied to multiple thefts arrested

Local

Biden plans prime time speech Friday

Local

Names of those involved in violent accident Wednesday released

Local

Mississippi College announces details of virtual commencements in December