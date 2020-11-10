Trophy Case: Clayton Carr

Clayton Carr killed his first deer, this 8-pointer, during the youth hunt on Oct. 31 in Louisiana. Clayton was hunting with his father Brandon Carr and grandfather George Carr.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email photos to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

