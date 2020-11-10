expand
Ad Spot

November 10, 2020

From left, George Carr, Clayton carr and Brandon Carr.

Trophy Case: Clayton Carr

By Staff Reports

Published 8:05 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Clayton Carr killed his first deer, this 8-pointer, during the youth hunt on Oct. 31 in Louisiana. Clayton was hunting with his father Brandon Carr and grandfather George Carr.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email photos to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

More News

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

Trophy Case: Clayton Carr

College football, NFL TV schedule for Nov. 10-16

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Health

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program

Crime

Teenager among those indicted in drive-by shooting

COVID-19

Local churches modify their annual meal fundraisers in the face of COVID-19

Local

Four injured in wreck on Fonsylvania Road

News

Biden wins White House, becomes nation’s 46th president

BREAKING NEWS

Officer’s vehicle shot late Friday, officer reportedly OK

Business

Downtown Vicksburg’s Bazsinsky House earns award from Tripadvisor

Business

Local restaurateur shares tips preparing a ‘Cajun’ turkey

BREAKING NEWS

Teen shot, killed on Elizabeth Circle

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect tied to multiple thefts arrested

Local

Biden plans prime time speech Friday

Local

Names of those involved in violent accident Wednesday released

Local

Mississippi College announces details of virtual commencements in December

Business

Vicksburg Convention Center, VenuWorks announce plan to attract events in 2021

Business

Unemployment drops as U.S. adds a solid 638,000 jobs

News

Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania; Trump attacks process

Crime

Grand jury indicts Yazoo City couple connected to May murder