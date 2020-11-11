expand
November 12, 2020

Caffe Paradiso owner Julie Ford shows off the Tye Dye Frappe that is on sale this month to support the United Way of West Central Mississippi. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Your morning coffee purchase can now help the United Way of West Central Mississippi and the mission of its partner agencies to help people throughout the Warren County community.

Wednesday, United Way officials announced a partnership with Caffe Paradiso, which will allow the coffee shop’s customers to help support the United Way’s annual campaign.

Each month, the coffee shop, located at 3401 Halls Ferry Road Suite 9, will offer a specialty drink, where part of the proceeds from sales of that drink will go to the United Way of West Central Mississippi.

The November United Way drink is a Tye Dye Frappe, which includes chocolate, German chocolate and salted caramel. The drink is available now through the end of the month.

Michele Connelly, executive director of the United Way of West Central Mississippi, said she and Caffe Paradiso owner Julie Ford came up with the idea of a drink that would, “not only be tasty but would allow local residents to give back to the Vicksburg community with their purchase.”

“The initial idea was one drink that we would select out of a few options, but the options were all so good,” Connelly said. “We decided to do a different drink each month.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

