November 12, 2020

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

There is a growing concern by many health officials that the upcoming holidays – a time when friends and family gather together — could spark a more significant spike in COVID-19 cases locally, regionally and nationally.

Because of that concern, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is planning a significant change to the city’s ongoing mask mandate, which is the main component of the city’s civil emergency order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Flaggs said Wednesday he will recommend a plan that would require masks be worn inside and outside beginning over a five-day period beginning Thanksgiving morning and continuing through the holiday weekend. This marks the first time masks would be required in any outdoor setting.

Masks would be required when social distancing — keeping a distance of six feet from one another — is not an option.

“This is a proactive move. There is a growing concern about the holidays and a spike in cases,” Flaggs said. “That is why I believe by taking this step that we can continue to mitigate and minimize the spread of the virus while not stopping people gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday and av0id any shutdown or restrictions on businesses.”

Flaggs will formally announce the plan during a press conference on Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

