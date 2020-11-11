expand
November 12, 2020

George Charles Parker

By Staff Reports

Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

George Charles Parker was born to the late John Foster Sr. and Lillian Parker, on Nov. 23, 1944, in Vicksburg. 

George served in the United States Navy as a fireman aboard the USS Kearsarge during the Vietnam War. He later moved to California for a short time. Upon his return to Vicksburg in the 1980s, he drove a cab for the Veterans’ Cab Company and also worked as a Blues DJ under the moniker “DJ Gentleman George” at the Historic Downtown Pub and other private events. His most recent employment until retirement was as a much-loved employee of River Region Medical Center for 15 years. He also did a short stint as a bus driver for the City of Vicksburg, NRoute. 

George enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and making those around him laugh. He loved to travel and listen to his blues music. George will always be known for his booming voice that was as big as his personality. He was an active member of Travelers Rest M.B. Church where he participated in the choir, performed in plays, and also had duties as an usher. George did not let the obstacles of life deter him from remaining positive. He always seemed to find the light in any situation. 

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Dilcye Williams of Vicksburg, Ruby Parker of Clinton, and his beloved dog, Mister. 

He leaves behind him to mourn and cherish his life his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Brescha and her husband Reginald McMiller of Lawrenceville, Ga.; two sisters, Diane and her husband Walter Jones of Birmingham, Ala. and Sarah Grissom of Vicksburg; brother, John Foster Jr. and his wife Linda of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and a host of stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews; plus special lifetime companion dogs, Missy and Tonto; and finally lifelong friend John Woods who is among too many to name.

