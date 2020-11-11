expand
November 12, 2020

Helen Gray Woolfolk

By Staff Reports

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Mother Helen Gray Woolfolk for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Baptist Church 260 MS-27.

Mother Woolfolk will lie in repose at the church from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Due to COVID-19, the celebration of life will be private. Her final resting place will be at New Foundation Cemetery in Yazoo County.

Visitation will be at CJ Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Helen was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist church and under Pastor Joseph Harris’ leadership, she became a Mother of the church.

She leaves to mourn her transitioning her daughters, Velma (Otis) Walker, Omaha, Neb. and Sandra (Clyde) Jones, Vicksburg; one sister, Bobbie Coleman, Jackson; two daughters-in-law, Doris Woolfolk and Yvonne “Bonnie” Woolfolk both of Mississippi; a special niece, Mary (Celeste) Alemu of Memphis, Tenn.; special family friend, Linda Edwards.

Mother Helen Gray Woolfolk transitioned at her daughter’s home in Vicksburg at the age of 95.

