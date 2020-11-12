expand
November 12, 2020

Margaret Ann Crowder McVey

By Staff Reports

Published 3:36 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Margaret Ann Crowder McVey, of Starkville, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. She was 84.

Mrs. McVey was born in West Point and was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Crowder. She was their only child. She attended West Point High School and Mississippi State University.

She was first married to Mr. William Carroll (Billy) Culp of Vicksburg. They had two children, Elizabeth Culp Callahan (Clark) and Deborah Culp Fulmer (Wes). During her time in Vicksburg, she worked as the secretary to the County Agent.

After Mr. Culp passed away, she later married Mr. John Lewis McVey of Starkville, and so had three stepchildren, John L. McVey Jr. (Anita), Charles David McVey (Robin) and Patsy McVey Duncan (Mike). Mr. McVey also passed away.

She is survived by all her children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McVey was an active member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville.  She served many years there as treasurer and in other capacities. She also served on the finance committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi for a number of years. She served as a board member of her local volunteer fire department and Memorial Gardens Cemetery Association.  She always enjoyed time with her friends, family, yard, garden and her hummingbirds.

She will be laid to rest at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the service will be for family only.

The family would especially like to thank Angelette Ryland and Ryland Care Giving Service for caring for Mrs. McVey over the past year. Special thanks go to Mrs. Betty Roberson and Ms. Princess Taylor for all the exceptional care, love and support they gave to her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 105 North Montgomery St., Starkville, MS 39759.

You can leave the family a condolence at www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

