expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

The debate whether masks work is over

By Vicksburg Post Editorial Board

Published 5:39 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Scrolling through social media feeds in recent days has been no less divisive and combative than the days before the general election. But, every once in a while, in between the “not my president” and “get over it” comments, you come across a gem that provides a much-needed laugh.

In and among those vehemently complaining about ongoing mask mandates within the city of Vicksburg and Warren County — a requirement that local medical officials say work and have helped control the spread of the virus — there was a comment that stood out.

“I wonder if people complained this much when the wearing of clothes was first required.”

And it made us think, when seat belts were first required, was there this much division among the masses? Did one group say “my body, my choice” when states began issuing fines for those who did not wear seat belts? And what about those pesky speed limits?

Medical officials at every level — you know, the people who know what they are talking about — have said the wearing of masks helps minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It works. Why argue against it?

Locally, public officials have made tough decisions in requiring masks be worn in public buildings and in environments where social distancing is not possible. This does not mean you have to wear one in your car when you are by yourself. This does not mean you have to wear one in the privacy of your own home. 

In schools, children are required to wear a mask. At churches, masks are required. When entering a business, a restaurant or any public building, a mask is required. 

Masks do work and a report by the Centers of Disease Control this week reinforced their effectiveness. The election is over. Using masks as a political toy is over. They work. Get over it.

More News

Veterans Day should be every day

The debate whether masks work is over

Gators look to spring upset against Grenada in Class 5A playoffs

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Health

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program

Crime

Teenager among those indicted in drive-by shooting

COVID-19

Local churches modify their annual meal fundraisers in the face of COVID-19

Local

Four injured in wreck on Fonsylvania Road

News

Biden wins White House, becomes nation’s 46th president

BREAKING NEWS

Officer’s vehicle shot late Friday, officer reportedly OK

Business

Downtown Vicksburg’s Bazsinsky House earns award from Tripadvisor