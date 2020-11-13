expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

Clinton quarterback Caleb Miller

Clinton wipes out Horn Lake, will host Warren Central next

By Staff Reports

Published 10:16 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Clinton surged to the MHSAA Region 2-6A championship, and carried its momentum right on through the first round of the playoffs.

Caleb Miller ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more — all of them covering 29 yards or more — as Clinton routed Horn Lake 35-7 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday.

Miller threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Battee and a 68-yarder to Kyler Hutton, and ran for touchdowns of 29 and 72 yards. Montavius Warren also had a long touchdown run for Clinton, a 70-yard burst on the first play of the game that set the tone.

The Arrows (8-2) won their seventh game in a row — its longest winning streak since starting 8-0 in its 2016 state championship season — and will face Warren Central in the second round next week.

The game will be played at Clinton.

Warren Central (9-2) advanced to the second round with a forfeit victory over Tupelo. Tupelo had a COVID-19 outbreak at its school that sent the football team into quarantine and ended its season.

Clinton beat Warren Central 31-16 when they played at Viking Stadium in October. That was only the third time in eight meetings between the teams that the final margin of victory was more than eight points.

More News

Friday’s Mississippi high school football playoff scores

Tallulah, Briarfield advance to MAIS Class 1A championship game

Clinton wipes out Horn Lake, will host Warren Central next

Gators’ season ends with playoff loss to Grenada

Local

School district begins distributing thousands of Chromebooks

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to becoming city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Local

City approves closing three railroad crossings to advance riverfront development

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested