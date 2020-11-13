expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Give the gift of shopping local this holiday season

By Vicksburg Post Editorial Board

Published 3:25 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

“People are shopping locally and they’re supporting the local economy,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said recently. “That’s great news.”

In October, city officials announced another month of sales tax collections that were higher than the same month in 2019. During the reporting, officials said that in the month of August the city collected $14,241 more than it did in August 2019.

So far this year, when the local economy was brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government-forced restrictions, sales tax collections are only slightly lower than last year and the city has seen a steady increase in recent months as the local economy has roared back to life.

Recent reports have shown sales tax collections higher than the same months in 2019 and it is not out of the realm of possibility that, in the end, sales tax collections in 2020 will outpace 2019.

There has been no magic bullet to making this happening. When the economy was shut down, people began moving their shopping habits online. UPS and FedEx trucks became regulars in many neighborhoods and local postal carriers saw packages reach Christmastime levels.

But, as the restrictions began to ease, residents who still felt uncomfortable traveling too far away from home turned to local merchants. Local grocery and hardware stores became the main beneficiaries as more people turned to eat at home and those long-planned home improvement projects became the perfect pastime for those quarantined at home.

As the holidays quickly approach, the months of shopping local hopefully have created a habit for local residents. So much so that local retailers — the family-owned stores — can see the 2020 rollercoaster end on a very high note.

Every year, we urge and plead with residents to shop local, to focus on local establishments and do what they can to support our local business owners. Never before has our plea been as passionate as this year.

Let us end 2020 on something positive. Let us show up and show out for our friends and neighbors by shopping local and making this holiday shopping season one to truly remember.

More News

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Give the gift of shopping local this holiday season

JUCO football roundup: Hinds, Coahoma, Northwest and Northeast score big wins

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to become city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Local

City approves closing three railroad crossings to advance riverfront development

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Health

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program