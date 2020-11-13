expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Coahoma Community College quarterback Joe Johnson (4), a former Vicksburg High star, carries the ball against Mississippi Delta on Thursday. Johnson helped Coahoma to a 17-13 victory. (Coahoma Community College Athletics)

JUCO football roundup: Hinds, Coahoma, Northwest and Northeast score big wins

By Staff Reports

Published 2:51 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College will have to wait and see whether it will play another football game this season. If not, then it at least went out a winner.

BeSean McCray threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Dajon Richard rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Hinds beat Pearl River Community College 34-14 on Thursday.

McCray finished 11-of-21 passing for 142 yards, with a 12-yard TD to Niselbyion Kirk and a 28-yarder to Jakarius Caston. He also had nine rushing attempts for 67 yards, with most of it coming on a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Richard got nearly half of his yards on an 80-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Robert Jackson III added 64 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (3-1), who had 337 rushing yards and 479 total yards as a team.

Pearl River’s defense scored both of its touchdowns. Noah Mitchell and Damien Lynch returned a pair of fumbles 13 and 6 yards for touchdowns. Mitchell also had 15 tackles.

Hinds’ last two games of the 2020 season were supposed to be against East Central and Copiah-Lincoln, but both opponents have canceled the remainder of their seasons because of COVID-19 concerns. It has not yet been determined whether Hinds will play another game.

Pearl River (2-4) concluded its season with Thursday’s loss.

Coahoma 17, Mississippi Delta 13
Keaundre McCullough rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, a 38-yarder with seven minutes left that gave Coahoma Community College the lead for good, and the Tigers beat Mississippi Delta.

Markell Young had an 18-yard touchdown run for Coahoma (3-2) earlier in the game.

Kelvin Smith ran for a touchdown for Mississippi Delta (0-3), and LaDarius Moore caught a touchdown pass from Freddie Byrd in the third quarter.

Northwest Mississippi 41, Holmes 13
Northwest Mississippi piled up 530 yards of total offense, and had three touchdowns of 39 yards or longer in the first half as it crushed Holmes Community College (0-4).

Northwest quarterback Michael Hiers was 16-of-19 passing for 337 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Hiers threw touchdown passes of 39 and 77 yards to D.T. Sheffield, and a 65-yarder to Keyon Fordham as the Rangers jumped out to a 34-7 lead at halftime.

Jevon McDonald rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown for Holmes, and also threw a touchdown pass.

Northeast Mississippi 31, Itawamba 21
Dallas Payne caught two touchdown passes, and Northeast Mississippi (5-1) forced four turnovers in beating Itawamba Community College (1-3).

One of the turnovers was a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tony Washington.
Payne finished with six receptions for 62 yards. Cam Coleman caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Coleman also threw a TD pass to Payne.

Northeast won at Itawamba for the first time since 2004.

Loden Bolen threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Qua Davis, and also scored a 5-yard run for Itawamba. Bolen was 20-of-37 passing for 262 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. He rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries.

Jamarcus Quarles also scored on a 2-yard run for the Indians, and finished with 31 yards on 12 carries.

More News

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Give the gift of shopping local this holiday season

JUCO football roundup: Hinds, Coahoma, Northwest and Northeast score big wins

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to become city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Local

City approves closing three railroad crossings to advance riverfront development

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Health

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program