expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Letter to the editor: Help prevent more lives being lost to tobacco 

By Staff Reports

Published 1:31 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Dear editor,

This month marks the American Cancer Society’s 45th annual Great American Smokeout, a day dedicated to helping people make a plan to quit tobacco. Reducing tobacco use is a critical part of building a healthier, safer future for families in Mississippi — particularly as tobacco remains the number one cause of preventable death in the state and nationwide. 

We can help change that with reliable and effective action. That’s why next session our lawmakers need to take effective action to do so by increasing our state’s tobacco tax.

By increasing the cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack, we can prevent an estimated 12,300 young people from smoking, help 22,100 adults quit and save 9,200 individuals from premature, smoking-related death — while generating significant tax revenue and health care savings for Mississippi.

With one of the lowest tobacco taxes in the nation, let today drive proper protections and proven policies for our great state.

 

Pearl W. Carter

Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

More News

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Give the gift of shopping local this holiday season

JUCO football roundup: Hinds, Coahoma, Northwest and Northeast score big wins

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to become city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Local

City approves closing three railroad crossings to advance riverfront development

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Home’s namesakes moved from home to caves during Siege

News

Biden claims a mandate that will quickly be tested

Health

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program