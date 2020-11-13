Samuel Earl Shivers, a native of Vicksburg, passed away in Southfield, Mich. on Oct. 19, 2020.

He was born Jan. 23, 1942, to Johnny and Willie Mae Shivers. His parents and siblings preceded him in death, Andrew (AJ) Johnny and Victoria.

He was a member of the Rosa A. Temple High School class of 1962 where he was an avid Buccaneer Football player. His outstanding abilities on the football field landed him a four-year athletic scholarship to Alcorn State University where he graduated in 1966.

Soon after graduation, he was drafted by the National Football League where he played for the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. He later played in the Continental League.

Left to celebrate his legacy is his wife, Minnie Wilson Shivers; his daughter, Sambia Shivers-Barclay (Christopher); three granddaughters, Zora, Sana, and Chera Barclay; four sisters Dorothy, Mary, Easter and Millie; two brothers, Paul Shivers and George Shivers; and a host of nieces, nephews and many endearing friends.