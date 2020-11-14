expand
November 14, 2020

Shoppers and visitors enjoy the music of Cheyenne Coulter Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. Coulter was one of the artists performing Saturday as part of Second Saturday. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Visitors and retailers in downtown Vicksburg continue to enjoy Second Saturday

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 7:09 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020

As shoppers strolled down Washington Street Saturday, they got an added treat; live music was being provided by Victor Eckler and Cheyenne Coulter.

The musicians were part of Second Saturdays, a monthly program designed to showcase Vicksburg’s walkable historic downtown.

Second Saturdays is led by volunteers and is supported by the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce, the Main Street Program, downtown merchants and the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. It kicked off in June 2019, only to be put on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in October the festival resumed.

“Second Saturdays is always good for us,” Bobbie Marascalco, owner of Peterson’s, said.

Several shoppers found listening to the music a nice way to relax, while others compared it to another river city.

“This is our first time here and we are enjoying it,” Monique Matt said.

Matt was with friends Lindzey Cuidry and Ashley Credeur, all from Louisiana.

“I find this a cleaner version of New Orleans and all the historical stuff and old buildings, it’s just amazing,” Matt said.  “I would like to bring my husband here.”

Vicksburg resident Tammy Tapp said, “I think this (Second Saturdays), is a good idea and it is nice to see people out and about.”

“We are pleased,” Second Saturday volunteer Amber Morton said.

Although the crowds were not as large Saturday as they were before the pandemic hit, Morton is optimistic Second Saturdays will continue to grow.

“This is only the second time to hold a Second Saturday after restarting from COVID and you have to stay consistent,” Morton said. “But I think as we get back at it and people know what is going on we will get our crowds back.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page @VicksburgSecondSaturday or contact Vicksburg2ndsaturday@gmail.com.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

