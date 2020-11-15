expand
November 15, 2020

Celebrate holidays with appropriate COVID precautions

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 7:04 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020

While this holiday season may look a little different from years past, it makes my heart feel good to see that our community is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of the Christmas spirit.

Many of the events that we have been accustomed to participating in are still being held, just with COVID caution.

One of the happenings that has quite the twist is the Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights. I applaud Main Street for coming up with such a unique idea for the annual event. Instead of the floats making their way down Washington Street, parade-goers will be the ones rolling by.

Other events that are still happening include the Small Business Saturday, the Downtown Holiday Open House, Breakfast with Santa, the Confederate Christmas Ball, and the annual Pajamas, Pancakes & Planes event, sponsored by the Southern Heritage Air Museum.

Obviously, masks will be worn to all these events and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Speaking of masks, I wonder if there will be any made reflective of the season like a Grinch smile or a Rudolph nose.

No doubt creative minds and seamstresses are already at work.

Whereas our community is trying to make this holiday season one to celebrate, families, too, have to think about how they will make merry in these challenging times.

I assume there will be many Zoom gatherings as well as Facetime phone calls.

Our family has been tossing around ideas of how we can all get together safely.

Talk is we may be celebrating Christmas Day outside. Hope we get a mild day, and I’m sure we will have our masks close at hand if it looks like we need added protection from one another.

The pandemic has already taken so much from us this year, but as the medical experts continue to advise, now is not the time to throw caution to the wind.

We must still be diligent in adhering to safety measures. Sure, celebrating the holidays this year won’t feel like last year, but with a little ingenuity, creativeness and a willingness to stay positive, I think we will make it through.

Who knows, maybe a new tradition will even be born.

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author

