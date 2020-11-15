expand
Ad Spot

November 15, 2020

Vicksburg resident Scooter Whatley spent the first weekend of November bowhunting in Pike County, Illinois. Although he has been bowhunting for 20 years, he had never actually shot a deer — until this trip. On the first hour of his five-day hunting trip, this 8-pointer with a split brow tine wandered into view. Whatley took his shot and hit, taking down the 255-pound buck. He spent the rest of the week videotaping the hunting adventures of his friends on the trip, but he was the only one among them who harvested a deer. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post) • The Vicksburg Post welcomes its readers to submit their hunting photos. Email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the following information: the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any other interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

Adult basketball
Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will begin on Nov. 18 and continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

Reindeer Run 5K
The second annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The race is a benefit for Paws Rescue.

The registration fee is $30 before Dec. 2, or $35 after that date. Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/35566/reindeer-run-5k. Packet pickup is at LD’s Restaurant on Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Dec. 5 from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. For more information, email Cynthia Freeny at cmfreeny@gmail.com

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

More News

Game Plan

Who’s Hot

Rebels smash records — again — in win over South Carolina

Western Kentucky hands Southern Miss another loss

Business

Visitors and retailers in downtown Vicksburg continue to enjoy Second Saturday

COVID-19

Porter’s Chapel Academy will reopen school Monday; daycare remains closed

Crime

Vicksburg police officer assaulted during traffic stop Friday night

Local

School district begins distributing thousands of Chromebooks

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to becoming city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved

Local

City approves closing three railroad crossings to advance riverfront development

Business

Christmas in the Park returning to downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Organizers ramp up collections for Operation Christmas Child

Local

Warrior Bonfire reaches milestone in its services to those who served

COVID-19

Area schools report new COVID-19 cases, students and teachers quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Former Miss Mississippi Asya Branch crowned Miss USA

Local

Veterans Day events go virtual due to concerns about COVID-19