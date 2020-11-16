expand
November 16, 2020

Area schools report an increase in COVID-19 activity

By Staff Reports

Published 4:54 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

Four schools within the Vicksburg Warren School District reported new COVID-19 activity last week, with six positive cases confirmed.

At Beechwood Elementary School, officials announced two members of the school’s personnel and three students were quarantined last week due to possible exposure.

At River City Early College, two members of the school’s personnel and one student tested postive for COVID-19, while six other students were quarantined.

At Vicksburg June High School one person of the school’s staff has been quarantined.

At Vicksburg High School, which last week announced that some basketball games had to be canceled due to COVID-19 issues, reported one member of the school’s personnel and four students had tested positive, while five members of the staff and 30 students were quarantined.

Porter’s Chapel Academy closed last week due to a positive test involving a student and other positive results involving a family closely connected to the school. During the shutdown, the school and daycare were thoroughly cleaned.

The school reopend Monday, but the daycare remained closed in accordance with state health department requirements.

