expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

Frederick Michael Abraham

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

A life-long resident of Vicksburg, Frederick Michael Abraham, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 85 after a brief illness at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Family and friends will celebrate his life with a funeral service officiated by Dr. Matt Buckles at First Baptist Vicksburg on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. There will be an hour of public visitation in the church sanctuary from 9 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Freddy was truly a man of faith with a passion for witnessing to all for the Kingdom of God.

He was the first-born of four children to Fried and Evelyn Abraham on Jan. 27, 1935. A Class of 1953 Carr Central High School graduate, Freddy played football and greatly valued his classmates in all the years to follow. He was a 1957 graduate of Millsaps College, where he played on the tennis team and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then attended Ole Miss Law School. In addition, Freddy was a member of the United States Army Reserves.

He began his 55-year career in the insurance industry by opening Freddy Abraham & Associates. Nothing fulfilled him more than helping his clients financially plan for their future. He served as President of the Vicksburg Life Underwriters, was a Million Dollar Roundtable member, inducted into the Order of Excalibur & Hall of Fame with Equitable Life Assurance Company. He was a member of the Vicksburg Lions Club, a member of St. George Orthodox Church, where he was President of the Board of Trustees and taught Sunday School. Freddy was a founding member of River City Rescue Mission with many years of service on the board.

Freddy was ranked No. 1 in Men’s Doubles for 20 years winning state tennis and southern regional titles. He was an active member of the USTA and loved helping teach tennis to young people. He assisted with the Julie Jabour Abraham Memorial Tennis Tournament each year it was held. Never was Jidde prouder than when his three granddaughters competed in the tournament named for their aunt. An active member of the governing board of the Warren County Republican Party, Freddy served as a colonel on staff for Governor John Bell Williams.

He became an active member of First Baptist Church Vicksburg, was a member of the Cecil Knox Men’s Sunday School Class and served as a Spiritual Counselor at FBC Medical-Dental Clinic. Freddy served for twelve years as the State Chairman of Christians United for Israel in Mississippi, which included evangelistic work on crusades with John Hagee Ministries across the U.S. and Costa Rica, Italy, Canada and Israel. He never missed a chance to share his love of the Gospel and help his fellow man better understand the promise of Jesus. His was a life well-lived.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sara Stevenson Abraham of Vicksburg; daughter, Angela Abraham Ladner (Dr. Mark) of Jackson; granddaughters, Amelia Jane, Julianna Elizabeth and Alexandra Sara Ladner; brother, Dr. George Ronald Abraham, of Whiting, N.J.; aunt, Dolores Hike Jabour of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous other Abraham and Jabour family nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fried Michael and Evelyn Jabour Abraham; daughter, Julie Jabour Abraham; sisters, Carolyn Abraham Bjustrom and Linda Abraham Thigpen.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave.

Pallbearers will be Bob Buchanan, Dr. Don Hall, Dr. Jim Hall, Lewis Miller Jr., Johnny Prewitt, Clark Stevenson, Jon Stevenson and Tommy Stevenson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Gene Allen, Hollis Allen, Todd Boolos, Mike Cappaert, Mike Chaney, David Cox, Don Cooper, Doug DeVillenueve, Donny Fuller, Fred Fuller, Lealon Garrison, David Hayden, George Jabour Jr.,Kaleel Jabour, Ned Jabour Jr., Philip Jabour Jr., members of the Cecil Knox Sunday School Class, Dr. Calvin Masterson, Richard Monsour, Rocky Nosser, Randy Oswalt, Kerry Pitts, Steven Stevenson, George Preston Thomas and Travis Vance.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Crosses Across America, Inc. 3300 Indiana Ave Suite C, Vicksburg 39180; Julie Jabour Abraham Memorial Scholarship, The University of Mississippi Office of Financial Aid, P.O. Box 1848 University, MS 38677 or First Baptist Church, 1600 Cherry St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.

The family wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to Pam Mayfield, Hester Pitts, Carolyn Miller, Mary Grant and Stephanie Davis for their generous support and assistance.

More News

Frederick Michael Abraham

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Four Down Territory: COVID-19 dominates the playoffs, Ole Miss QB Corral is red hot, and the Saints reach a milestone

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Local

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Crime

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect who assaulted officer and kidnapping suspect appear in court

Downtown Vicksburg

Future riverfront redevelopment has its first partner with Viking Cruise Lines

Business

AAA: Fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving amid pandemic

Crime

Alabama man carjacks vehicle in Vicksburg, kidnaps two people

Local

Analysis: Mississippi pump proposal evokes strong reactions

Business

Visitors and retailers in downtown Vicksburg continue to enjoy Second Saturday

COVID-19

Porter’s Chapel Academy will reopen school Monday; daycare remains closed

Crime

Vicksburg police officer assaulted during traffic stop Friday night

Local

School district begins distributing thousands of Chromebooks

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to becoming city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved