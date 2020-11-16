expand
November 16, 2020

Ole Miss center Ben Brown, a former St. Aloysius star, carries the new state flag onto the field before Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Ole Miss won 59-42. (Thomas Wells/Ole Miss Athletics)

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college and NFL players

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020

A recap of performances by Vicksburg’s college football and NFL players from games played over the weekend:

• Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown (St. Aloysius) started his 31st consecutive game and helped the Rebels amass a school-record 708 yards of total offense in a 59-42 win over South Carolina.

• Ole Miss kicker Casey Griffith (St. Aloysius) converted one PAT attempt and kicked off once in the win over South Carolina.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught one pass for eight yards in a 10-7 loss to Western Kentucky.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had six solo tackles in a 38-12 victory against Army.

• Indianapolis Colts wide receiver DeMichael Harris (St. Aloysius) caught one pass for 21 yards in a 34-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

• Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (Vicksburg High) had six total tackles and one pass defense in the Thursday night loss to the Colts.

