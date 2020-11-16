expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, left, looks at quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a game earlier this season. Ole Miss’ game at Texas A&M, scheduled for Nov. 21, was postponed on Monday because of a continuing COVID-19 outbreak among Texas A&M’s football program. (Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss’ game at Texas A&M postponed because of COVID-19

By Staff Reports

Published 12:37 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

OXFORD — Ole Miss will have an extra week to prepare for the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels’ road game at Texas A&M, scheduled for Nov. 21, was postponed on Monday due to the continued quarantine of players and staff within the Texas A&M football program, the Southeastern Conference announced.

It is uncertain whether the game will be rescheduled.

Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 ­— a contest against Tennessee that was postponed last weekend — the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss game will be evaluated, the SEC said in a statement.

The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include Dec. 19 as a playing date. The conference championship game is also scheduled for that date in Atlanta.
This is the second game in a row that Texas A&M has had postponed because of COVID-19 issues. It is the first that Ole Miss has had to postpone.

Ole Miss’ next game will be the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, on Nov. 28 in Oxford. The SEC announced Monday that the game will be televised on the SEC Network, with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
The Rebels are scheduled to finish the regular season on Dec. 5 at LSU, although that game could also be moved.

LSU had to postpone last weekend’s game against Alabama because of COVID-19 issues within its program. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on CBS on Saturday that the LSU-Alabama game could be rescheduled. Sankey did not give specific dates, but it would likely involve moving the LSU-Ole Miss game to Dec. 19 and the Alabama vs. Arkansas game to Dec. 12.

Four of the seven SEC games scheduled last weekend were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks within various programs. Ole Miss was one of the teams that was able to play, and beat South Carolina 59-42.

More News

Frederick Michael Abraham

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Four Down Territory: COVID-19 dominates the playoffs, Ole Miss QB Corral is red hot, and the Saints reach a milestone

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Local

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Crime

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect who assaulted officer and kidnapping suspect appear in court

Downtown Vicksburg

Future riverfront redevelopment has its first partner with Viking Cruise Lines

Business

AAA: Fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving amid pandemic

Crime

Alabama man carjacks vehicle in Vicksburg, kidnaps two people

Local

Analysis: Mississippi pump proposal evokes strong reactions

Business

Visitors and retailers in downtown Vicksburg continue to enjoy Second Saturday

COVID-19

Porter’s Chapel Academy will reopen school Monday; daycare remains closed

Crime

Vicksburg police officer assaulted during traffic stop Friday night

Local

School district begins distributing thousands of Chromebooks

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to becoming city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved