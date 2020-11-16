expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:40 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

The Vicksburg Police Department reported Monday a spike in COVID-19 cases among members of the department.

Chief Milton Moore announced that three members of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division have tested positive for the virus.

All of the officers were tested Monday and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Frederick Michael Abraham

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Four Down Territory: COVID-19 dominates the playoffs, Ole Miss QB Corral is red hot, and the Saints reach a milestone

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Local

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Crime

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect who assaulted officer and kidnapping suspect appear in court

Downtown Vicksburg

Future riverfront redevelopment has its first partner with Viking Cruise Lines

Business

AAA: Fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving amid pandemic

Crime

Alabama man carjacks vehicle in Vicksburg, kidnaps two people

Local

Analysis: Mississippi pump proposal evokes strong reactions

Business

Visitors and retailers in downtown Vicksburg continue to enjoy Second Saturday

COVID-19

Porter’s Chapel Academy will reopen school Monday; daycare remains closed

Crime

Vicksburg police officer assaulted during traffic stop Friday night

Local

School district begins distributing thousands of Chromebooks

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape

Local

County still waiting on direction from Attorney General’s office regarding Harper

Local

Donated building, property moving closer to becoming city’s new animal shelter

COVID-19

Dobbs: Vaccine may be available for some in Mississippi next month

Local

Marker commemorates aviator’s historic achievements and firsts

Business

Chamber announces intent to move into downtown Vicksburg development

Downtown Vicksburg

Flaggs to propose change to city’s mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

Business

Caffe Paradiso steps out to support United Way’s annual campaign

Crime

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Porter’s Chapel to close for the week after student, family test positive for COVID-19

Downtown Vicksburg

Rare electric streetcar that once served Vicksburg in the 1900s saved