Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

The Vicksburg Police Department reported Monday a spike in COVID-19 cases among members of the department.
Chief Milton Moore announced that three members of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division have tested positive for the virus.
All of the officers were tested Monday and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.
