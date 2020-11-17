expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

City’s COVID-19 order amended for Thanksgiving holidays

By John Surratt

Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

For a five-day period, from midnight Nov. 25 to midnight Nov. 30, masks will be mandatory in Vicksburg.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Tuesday he will recommend mandatory facemasks in any public place — whether in a building or out — as part of an amendment to the city’s eight-month civil emergency order.

“We’re going to require people to wear masks when they’re outside,” he said. “We will be issuing fines of up to $1,000 for violations. This order is for five days only.”

People, however, will not have to wear masks outside if they can social distance, the mayor said.

Flaggs announced his plans to amend the order at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, saying he would make his recommendation “sometime next week.” The board meets Nov. 25.

“I know that Thanksgiving is not until next Thursday (but) I plan to recommend to the board to extend the civil emergency order to create some guidelines for five days while we celebrate Thanksgiving,” Flaggs said. “We must be proactive as it relates to the COVID virus in Mississippi.

“I might add that Mississippi has been named one of the hot spots, so we’re going to have to be proactive and mindful; we’re going to have to provide some guidance for the holiday period.”

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen in July approved an emergency order requiring residents to wear masks and practice social distancing. The order has been amended several times and in October was extended through Dec. 2.

Besides extending the mask mandate through Dec. 2, the board continued many of the existing orders will also continue.

Anyone entering a business or public building, or where social distancing is not possible, must wear a mask.

Retail businesses and restaurants can continue to operate at 100 percent of capacity if social distancing can be maintained. Bars, too, can operate at 100 percent of capacity but must stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and close by midnight. They also must continue to serve only those who are seated and tables are limited to 10 people.

Gyms and fitness centers must still require face coverings and operate at no more than 75 percent of capacity. Movie theaters are allowed — and encouraged — to operate with no more than 75 percent capacity.

In those cases, hand sanitizer must be available at entrances and exits.

Dance studios, libraries, museums, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and places of amusement must require masks and can operate at 100 percent of capacity if social distancing can be maintained.

Reception halls and convention centers can return to 100 percent capacity as long as social distancing can be maintained. For seated meals, there should be at least six feet between tables and a maximum of 10 people per table.

The city is encouraging funerals to be held graveside, but they may be held at a church or funeral home at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. The City Auditorium is also available to accommodate funeral services.

If those services are for someone who died as a result of COVID-19, the auditorium can be used for “one-half of the regular auditorium fee.”

The juvenile curfew will remain in place. That curfew begins each evening at 7:30 p.m. and continues through 7:30 a.m.

The special law enforcement task force, which increases the number of department personnel, operates each Thursday at 7 p.m. and continues through Monday at 7 a.m.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

PCA basketball sweeps Mt. Salus

Vicksburg High soccer takes two from Raymond

Reduce speed and stay alert to help avoid animal collisions

City’s COVID-19 order amended for Thanksgiving holidays

Local

Reduce speed and stay alert to help avoid animal collisions

Downtown Vicksburg

City’s COVID-19 order amended for Thanksgiving holidays

Downtown Vicksburg

A state flag is flying over Vicksburg after more than two decades

COVID-19

Vicksburg Municipal Court shut down by COVID-19

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp’s first class graduates

Local

Rippy steps away from Vicksburg Fire Department after 29 years

Local

Spring registration underway at Hinds

Local

Election officials certify historic turnout and results in Warren County

News

Reeves proposes phasing out state income tax

COVID-19

Area schools report an increase in COVID-19 activity

Local

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Crime

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect who assaulted officer and kidnapping suspect appear in court

Downtown Vicksburg

Future riverfront redevelopment has its first partner with Viking Cruise Lines

Business

AAA: Fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving amid pandemic

Crime

Alabama man carjacks vehicle in Vicksburg, kidnaps two people

Local

Analysis: Mississippi pump proposal evokes strong reactions

Business

Visitors and retailers in downtown Vicksburg continue to enjoy Second Saturday

COVID-19

Porter’s Chapel Academy will reopen school Monday; daycare remains closed

Crime

Vicksburg police officer assaulted during traffic stop Friday night

Local

School district begins distributing thousands of Chromebooks

Local

Contract to build pickleball complex awarded to Louisiana company

Business

VenuWorks agrees to cut fees as convention center works to rebuild business

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces one count of statutory rape