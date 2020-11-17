expand
November 17, 2020

Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Yakia Burns scored 50 points in a 60-20 win over Mt. Salus on Monday.

PCA basketball sweeps Mt. Salus

By Staff Reports

Published 6:05 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Yakia Burns had her biggest game yet in what is already a big season for Porter’s Chapel Academy, totaling 50 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a 60-20 victory over Mt. Salus on Monday.

Burns has scored at least 30 points in all four games for PCA (3-1) this season.
In the boys’ game Monday, Chris Taylor finished with 33 points and four steals to lead Porter’s Chapel to a 69-37 victory against Mt. Salus.

Willie Rogers added six points and 13 rebounds, Braden Kapp scored eight points, and Tyler Washington had six points and six rebounds.

PCA will host North Sunflower Thursday at 6 p.m., and then Kemper Academy Friday at 6 p.m.

