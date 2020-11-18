expand
November 18, 2020

Concern growing over upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and impact on pandemic

By Tim Reeves

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Local health officials are growing more concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and the impact the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will have on case numbers.

Since a slight rise in mid-October, COVID-19 cases in Warren County have remained relatively low, hovering between four and six cases per day over the last month.

That figure could significantly increase, however, if local residents decide to not abide by measures strongly encouraged by health and public officials.

Beginning on Thanksgiving morning, the city of Vicksburg will mandate that masks not only be worn indoors but also outdoors when social distancing is not possible. It is a step to mitigate the spread of the virus at a time when family gatherings are part of the holiday.

Even local churches are being cautious about the possible spike in cases. Last week, First Baptist Church Vicksburg announced this Sunday will mark the last in-person service for at least two weeks. The Sunday after Thanksgiving and the Sunday following will be online services only, with Sunday school either canceled or moved to virtual meetings.

Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced seven new COVID-19 cases in Warren County, which continued the trend of low numbers when compared to other parts of the state. Health officials have credited the ongoing mask mandate put in place by city officials and the Warren County Board of Supervisors, along with other measures, in keeping local numbers low.

As for the state numbers, health officials announced the state had 1,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new virus-related deaths. Since the first case was confirmed in Mississippi on March 11, the state has reported 137,396 cases and 3,601 deaths.

