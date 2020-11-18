expand
November 18, 2020

Vicksburg resident Jakob Turner harveted this 180-pound, 10-point buck while huntin with his cousin Glenn Redditt during youth weekend. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post) • The Vicksburg Post welcomes its readers to submit their hunting photos. Email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the following information: the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any other interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 7:55 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

JV basketball report
Porter’s Chapel 43, Mt. Salus 19 – Taylor Osbourne had 15 points and three assists to lead Porter’s Chapel Academy’s junior varsity team to an easy win over Mt. Salus on Monday. Chase Hearn scored six points and Gavin White had four for PCA.

Adult basketball
Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will begin on Nov. 18 and continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

Reindeer Run 5K
The second annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The race is a benefit for Paws Rescue.

The registration fee is $30 before Dec. 2, or $35 after that date. Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/35566/reindeer-run-5k. Packet pickup is at LD’s Restaurant on Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Dec. 5 from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. For more information, email Cynthia Freeny at cmfreeny@gmail.com

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday.

