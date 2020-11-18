Funeral services for Verda Lee Smith will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m with strict social guidelines observed. Facial coverings must be worn while inside the building.

Verda Lee Smith passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 85.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cleveland Hampton; mother, Lucille Wyatt; sons, Tommy Smith and David Smith; daughter, Edna Ross; brothers, Fredrick Winchesters and Percy Winchester; and sisters Marie Day, Mary Junes Davis, Evelyn Banks James Bernice Hampton, Gertrude reed and Zulene Bell.

She is survived by sons Roosevelt Smith of Gonzales, La., Percy Smith, Albert Smith and James Smith of Vicksburg, and Robert Smith of Dallas; daughters, Mary Jackson, Linda Moore, both of Vicksburg, and Shirley Tyler of Milburn, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren.