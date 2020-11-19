Freshman Lady Vikes pull away in second half to knock off Ridgeland

Warren Central’s freshman girls basketball team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 41-29 win over Ridgeland Thursday.

Leading by just one at halftime, 15-14, the Lady Vikes scored 15 points in the third quarter to pull away.

Tyra Bridges led the way for Warren Central with 11 points, while Jenn Smith added 10. Lauren Madison also scored nine points, Calise Henyard had seven, and Makayla Mitchell four to round out the Lady Vikes’ scoring.

Warren Central will return to the court with a home game on Nov. 30 against Madison Central. Warren Central’s home games are played at Warren Central Junior High School.