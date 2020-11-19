expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

St. Aloysius’ Jack Wheeldon chases after the ball as Laurel Christian’s Danny Liu (6) pursues during Thursday’s game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Madison scores four as Flashes win soccer opener

By Ernest Bowker

Published 9:10 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team lost quite a few key players from last year’s roster. Fortunately, the lightning-quick goal-scoring machine was not among them.

Cooper Madison scored four goals, including two in the last 17 minutes to ice the game, as St. Al opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Laurel Christian on Thursday.

Garrett Minshew scored the only goal for Laurel Christian (0-1).

Madison totaled 24 goals last season, and started this one with a hat trick-plus-one.

“He did great. Just his speed, and his speed with the ball, is what makes him dangerous,” said St. Al coach Jay Madison, Cooper’s father. “A lot of times you’ll have guys that have a lot of physicality and a lot of speed and they just don’t have the skills. He has both.”

Cooper Madison is one of only six upperclassmen — four juniors and two seniors — on St. Al’s roster. Reed Bourne and Wes Warnock, who did not play in Thursday’s opener, are the two seniors. Cooper Madison is a junior.

The Flashes reached the MAIS Division III semifinals last season and replaced about half of the starting lineup. While there is a long, long way to go before the 2021 playoffs begin in February, or even the district schedule in December, Jay Madison said he likes what he sees so far.

“Last year we graduated just about the whole back line, and we had to retool all that. Not only that, but we lost our longstanding keeper and one of the best players in the state in Kieran (Theriot),” Jay Madison said, referring to 2020 Vicksburg Post Player of the Year Kieran Theriot. “Guys have had to next man up, and step up. So I’m pleased with where we are. This is a really good start.”

St. Al’s next game is Nov. 30, at Adams County Christian School. With COVID-19 cases spiking around the state, Jay Madison added that every game the Flashes get to play — win or lose — is a bonus.

“At least we got one game in on the season, and we’ll see where it goes,” he said.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

Warren Central, Clinton face one final showdown in playoffs

Who’s Hot

Freshman Lady Vikes pull away in second half to knock off Ridgeland

Business

Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

COVID-19

Shutdown of municipal court to continue until at least Monday

Local

Flaggs to resurrect U.S. 61 North, South bypass projects

Local

Butler provides local food pantries with gift cards to help families in need

Local

Hudson named Jackson State’s president

COVID-19

Space in hospital ICUs — locally and statewide — is growing more scarce

Faith

Bishop Kopacz celebrates Thanksgiving Mass with St. Francis students

Health

Shape Up Mississippi receives International Paper Foundation grant

COVID-19

Concern growing over upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and impact on pandemic

Business

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

Local

Reduce speed and stay alert to help avoid animal collisions

Downtown Vicksburg

City’s COVID-19 order amended for Thanksgiving holidays

Downtown Vicksburg

A state flag is flying over Vicksburg after more than two decades

COVID-19

Vicksburg Municipal Court shut down by COVID-19

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp’s first class graduates

Local

Rippy steps away from Vicksburg Fire Department after 29 years

Local

Spring registration underway at Hinds

Local

Election officials certify historic turnout and results in Warren County

News

Reeves proposes phasing out state income tax

COVID-19

Area schools report an increase in COVID-19 activity

Local

Reeves adds seven counties to mask mandate

Crime

Vicksburg Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect who assaulted officer and kidnapping suspect appear in court

Downtown Vicksburg

Future riverfront redevelopment has its first partner with Viking Cruise Lines