MHSAA, MAIS football playoff schedule

MHSAA Playoffs

All games Friday at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Hernando (7-4) at Oxford (10-0)

Warren Central (9-2) at Clinton (9-2)

Harrison Central (8-2) at Oak Grove (10-0)

Northwest Rankin (8-3) at D’Iberville (10-0)

Class 5A

West Point (9-3) at Grenada (8-2)

Ridgeland (9-2) at Neshoba Central (10-1)

West Jones (10-2) at Laurel (9-3)

Hattiesburg (8-3) at Pascagoula (7-4)

Class 4A

Corinth (6-3) at Itawamba AHS (7-3)

Louisville (10-1) at Pontotoc (10-1)

Poplarville (8-3) at North Pike (9-2)

Mendenhall (5-5) at Sumrall (4-7)

Class 3A

Amory (9-1) at Winona (10-1)

Noxubee County (8-1) at North Panola (8-1)

Columbia (9-2) at West Marion (9-2)

Magee (9-0) at Raleigh (8-3)

Class 2A

Northside (9-0) at East Union (9-1)

East Webster (6-4) at Calhoun City (8-2)

Union (9-2) at Taylorsville (11-1)

Scott Central (9-1) at Enterprise-Clarke (9-1)

Class 1A

Tupelo Christian (8-2) at Biggersville (11-0)

Baldwyn (6-3) at Nanih Waiya (10-0)

Sebastopol (9-2) at Simmons (7-1)

Stringer (7-4) at Lumberton (9-1)

———

MAIS championship schedule

Nov. 19

At Jackson Academy

Class 2A – Riverdale vs. Manchester, 3 p.m.

Class 5A – Leake Academy vs. Adams County Christian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20

At Jackson Academy

Class 1A – Tallulah Academy vs. Briarfield Academy. 11 a.m.

Class 4A – Riverfield vs. Wayne Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 3A – Carroll Academy vs. Greenville Christian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21

At Memorial Stadium, Jackson

Class 6A – Jackson Academy vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy, 6 p.m.

Note: All MAIS championship games are streamed online at maisnetwork.org