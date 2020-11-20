expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk

City seeks to use lease purchase to pay off fire trucks

By John Surratt

Published 10:40 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are considering paying off two fire trucks through lease purchasing.

The board authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to advertise for requests for proposals for a lease-purchase agreement totaling about $1.56 million to pay off the trucks over time.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the agreement would involve the fire department’s two E-ONE “Typhoon” trucks, Ladder 3 and Ladder 15. Both trucks feature a 78-foot aerial, a pump capable of pumping 2,000-gallons per minute and can accommodate up to five firefighters.

Ladder 3, was purchased for $752,642. It was delivered in November 2017 and is stationed at Independence Station 3 on Berryman Road. Ladder 15 is stationed at Station 5 on U.S. 61 South and cost $815,303. It was delivered in March.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said after the meeting buying “big-ticket items” like fire trucks and heavy equipment has been a common practice buy the city.

“You’re not paying the money all at once out of appropriations,” he said. “It’s like buying a car over a period of time as opposed to paying for it in cash. You can spread the payment over years instead of all of it coming out of your budget (at one time).”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Basketball roundup: St. Al beats Cathedral on buzzer-beater; Lady Vikes net a win

Soccer roundup: Vikings, Vicksburg score big wins

Who’s Hot

Friday’s MHSAA and MAIS football playoff scores

Downtown Vicksburg

Tully Toys have continued to be a cherished treasure for many children

Local

City seeks to use lease purchase to pay off fire trucks

Crime

Grand jury indicts teen connected to carjacking attempt

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with embezzlement

Local

Gamble uses old-school methods to train students for brave new world  

Business

Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

COVID-19

Shutdown of municipal court to continue until at least Monday

Local

Flaggs to resurrect U.S. 61 North, South bypass projects

Local

Butler provides local food pantries with gift cards to help families in need

Local

Hudson named Jackson State’s president

COVID-19

Space in hospital ICUs — locally and statewide — is growing more scarce

Faith

Bishop Kopacz celebrates Thanksgiving Mass with St. Francis students

Health

Shape Up Mississippi receives International Paper Foundation grant

COVID-19

Concern growing over upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and impact on pandemic

Business

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

Local

Reduce speed and stay alert to help avoid animal collisions

Downtown Vicksburg

City’s COVID-19 order amended for Thanksgiving holidays

Downtown Vicksburg

A state flag is flying over Vicksburg after more than two decades

COVID-19

Vicksburg Municipal Court shut down by COVID-19

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp’s first class graduates

Local

Rippy steps away from Vicksburg Fire Department after 29 years

Local

Spring registration underway at Hinds

Local

Election officials certify historic turnout and results in Warren County

News

Reeves proposes phasing out state income tax