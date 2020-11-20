expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Rogers Zakolby Wesley

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with embezzlement

By Staff Reports

Published 5:20 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

A Vicksburg man is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from TJ Maxx.

The Vicksburg Police Department Friday that Rogers Zakolby Wesley, 20, of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday at TJ Maxx, 3405 Pemberton Square Blvd. He is accused of stealing $2,641.16 in merchandise from the store.

Wesley, an employee at TJ Maxx, was arrested Thursday at the store.

Wesley appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where his bond was set at $2,500 for one count of embezzlement. His case was bound over to the grand jury.

More News

Basketball roundup: St. Al beats Cathedral on buzzer-beater; Lady Vikes net a win

Soccer roundup: Vikings, Vicksburg score big wins

Who’s Hot

Friday’s MHSAA and MAIS football playoff scores

Downtown Vicksburg

Tully Toys have continued to be a cherished treasure for many children

Local

City seeks to use lease purchase to pay off fire trucks

Crime

Grand jury indicts teen connected to carjacking attempt

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with embezzlement

Local

Gamble uses old-school methods to train students for brave new world  

Business

Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

COVID-19

Shutdown of municipal court to continue until at least Monday

Local

Flaggs to resurrect U.S. 61 North, South bypass projects

Local

Butler provides local food pantries with gift cards to help families in need

Local

Hudson named Jackson State’s president

COVID-19

Space in hospital ICUs — locally and statewide — is growing more scarce

Faith

Bishop Kopacz celebrates Thanksgiving Mass with St. Francis students

Health

Shape Up Mississippi receives International Paper Foundation grant

COVID-19

Concern growing over upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and impact on pandemic

Business

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

Local

Reduce speed and stay alert to help avoid animal collisions

Downtown Vicksburg

City’s COVID-19 order amended for Thanksgiving holidays

Downtown Vicksburg

A state flag is flying over Vicksburg after more than two decades

COVID-19

Vicksburg Municipal Court shut down by COVID-19

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp’s first class graduates

Local

Rippy steps away from Vicksburg Fire Department after 29 years

Local

Spring registration underway at Hinds

Local

Election officials certify historic turnout and results in Warren County

News

Reeves proposes phasing out state income tax