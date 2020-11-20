Great things come from working together

Who knew a doll could offer insight into our current culture.

Writing a column has its perks. I can rant and rave about situations I don’t agree with, share personal experiences that have impacted my life and when I am feeling the urge to be a tad silly, I can show out with a bit of humor.

And while this aspect of my job gives me the opportunity to indulge my creative writing skills, it can also become burdensome week after week.

I certainly don’t want to bore readers with a halfheartedly conveyed personal perspective, but truth be told, there are times when my well just feels dry.

So on occasion, I have reached out to my family members and asked them if they had any ideas on what could make for a good column.

Well, this week before I even sat down to write, my oldest daughter called me up with a suggestion.

She said I should write about Victory Gardens.

Victory Gardens, I asked. What is that?

Victory Gardens, she said, were gardens planted during WWII by families in the U.S. to help prevent a food shortage.

She said she remembered reading about them in the American Girl book series that pertained to Molly — the doll that was created by Pleasant Company and represented the WWII era.

So why should I write about these Victory Gardens, I asked.

My daughter said because we too are now being asked to help each other by wearing a mask.

Even though wearing a mask to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19 is different from planting a garden, the fact was, my daughter was right.

In doing a bit of research on Victory Gardens, I discovered more than 20 million had been planted and over time produced nine to 10 million tons of fruits and vegetables, an amount that was said to have equaled all the commercial production of fresh vegetables at the time. So from backyards to empty lots and in some cases on city rooftops, these gardens had made a difference.

Early on in the pandemic, we saw so many in our community doing the same — making a difference. Before face coverings were being massed produced they responded to a call of duty and sat down behind their sewing machines and created hundreds of face coverings — most given out for free.

Now, we too must continue to do our part and wear a mask.

Some have rejected this charge making for much fodder. But in my opinion, wearing a mask should not be reflective of a political leaning. For me, wearing a mask says I care about my friends and family.

So like my daughter said, and I agree, wearing a mask is our equivalency to cultivating a Victory Garden.

I am so glad my daughter had not only the opportunity to love and play with her doll but that from the books she read about Molly’s historical character, she could relate it to our present-day situation and be reminded when our country works together, great things can be accomplished.

