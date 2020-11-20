expand
November 20, 2020

Henri ‘Joy’ Holmes

By Staff Reports

Published 1:21 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Henri “Joy” Holmes, age 92, was born June 14, 1928, to Mary and Henry W. White Sr. in Jackson. She resided in Vicksburg for more than 20 years and lived in Arkansas for the past 13 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margarette and Katherine; brother, Henry “Sonny” White; and her husband of 58 years, Lester F. Holmes Sr.

Survivors include her son, Lester “Frankie” Holmes Jr. (Linda); daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Shipes (John); sister, Sherry Marshall (Ted); two granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Joy was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Jackson, a devout Catholic, loving and caring homemaker, and cherished her time with family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry St. Graveside services will follow at 1 P.M. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.

