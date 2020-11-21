expand
November 21, 2020

Basketball roundup: St. Al beats Cathedral on buzzer-beater; Lady Vikes net a win

By Staff Reports

Published 9:10 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

Carter Magee hit a game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds left Friday night to give St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team a 50-49 victory over Catholic school rival Cathedral.

Magee finished with 12 points for St. Al (2-3), and was one of three players in double figures. Isaiah Thomas scored a team-high 18 points and Padre Gray added 11.

(G) St. Al 33, Cathedral 24
Elizabeth Theriot scored 14 points, and Taylor Chewning added 13 to help the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes (3-2) grind out a win over Cathedral.

Theriot scored eight of her 14 points in the second half.

St. Al will next play on Dec. 3, at home against Discovery Christian at 6 p.m.

(G) Warren Central 58, Forrest County AHS 33
Ja’ela Smith scored all 12 of her points in the second half, Zykerri Segrest had 14 points, and Warren Central held Forrest County AHS to one point in the fourth quarter to pull away and win on Friday.

Kaleigh Karel also had 10 points, Jamaiya Sims scored nine and Alaila Bracey had eight in a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Vikes. All of Sims’ points came on three 3-pointers in the first half.

Brooke Banks made four 3-pointers and led Forrest County AHS with 14 points.

