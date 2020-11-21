Fraternity donates funds to help family’s medical needs

The Kappa Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Vicksburg recently presented a check to Patricia Miller for her son, Phillip Wheeler, who has sickle cell anemia. The funds donated came from the fraternity’s disease prevention program.

Fraternity members who presented Miller the donation included President Larry Tyrone, Director of Bigger and Better Business Keith Williams Sr., Associate Director of Education Justin Watkins and Director of Social Action Larry (Vic) Tyrone Jr.