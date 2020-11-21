expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Warren Central defensive captain Zac Boyd led the Vikings to a 4-0 shutout of Ridgeland on Thursday.

Soccer roundup: Vikings, Vicksburg score big wins

By Staff Reports

Published 9:05 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

Despite missing half of its starting lineup, Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team had little trouble picking up another victory Thursday night.

Justin Hasty, Tyler Godshaw, Munir Shuaibi and Parker Green each scored a goal as the Vikings beat Ridgeland 4-0.

Warren Central (7-1) outshot Ridgeland 13-2 behind a staunch defensive effort led by Zac Boyd, Peyton Davidson, Wyatt Schrader and Birame Neligue.

In the girls’ game, Ridgeland scored twice in the second half to steal a 4-2 victory from Warren Central (4-3). Gloria Hall and Maegan Little scored Warren Central’s goals.

(G) Vicksburg 5, Cleveland Central 3
(B) Vicksburg 1, Cleveland Central 0
Trinity McGloster scored three goals, and backup goal keeper Amari Johnson posted a second-half shutout as the Vicksburg Missy Gators beat Cleveland Central 5-3 in a girls’ soccer game Thursday.

Johnson entered the game after halftime and made seven saves.

Alysha Murrell and Kennedy Mullens each had a goal and an assist for the Missy Gators, and Abigail Heigh had one assist.

In the boys’ game, Chris Williams scored the only goal off an assist from Keveon Smith as Vicksburg beat Cleveland Central 1-0.

More News

Basketball roundup: St. Al beats Cathedral on buzzer-beater; Lady Vikes net a win

Soccer roundup: Vikings, Vicksburg score big wins

Who’s Hot

Friday’s MHSAA and MAIS football playoff scores

Downtown Vicksburg

Tully Toys have continued to be a cherished treasure for many children

Local

City seeks to use lease purchase to pay off fire trucks

Crime

Grand jury indicts teen connected to carjacking attempt

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with embezzlement

Local

Gamble uses old-school methods to train students for brave new world  

Business

Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

COVID-19

Shutdown of municipal court to continue until at least Monday

Local

Flaggs to resurrect U.S. 61 North, South bypass projects

Local

Butler provides local food pantries with gift cards to help families in need

Local

Hudson named Jackson State’s president

COVID-19

Space in hospital ICUs — locally and statewide — is growing more scarce

Faith

Bishop Kopacz celebrates Thanksgiving Mass with St. Francis students

Health

Shape Up Mississippi receives International Paper Foundation grant

COVID-19

Concern growing over upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and impact on pandemic

Business

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

Local

Reduce speed and stay alert to help avoid animal collisions

Downtown Vicksburg

City’s COVID-19 order amended for Thanksgiving holidays

Downtown Vicksburg

A state flag is flying over Vicksburg after more than two decades

COVID-19

Vicksburg Municipal Court shut down by COVID-19

Business

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp’s first class graduates

Local

Rippy steps away from Vicksburg Fire Department after 29 years

Local

Spring registration underway at Hinds

Local

Election officials certify historic turnout and results in Warren County

News

Reeves proposes phasing out state income tax