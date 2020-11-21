Soccer roundup: Vikings, Vicksburg score big wins

Despite missing half of its starting lineup, Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team had little trouble picking up another victory Thursday night.

Justin Hasty, Tyler Godshaw, Munir Shuaibi and Parker Green each scored a goal as the Vikings beat Ridgeland 4-0.

Warren Central (7-1) outshot Ridgeland 13-2 behind a staunch defensive effort led by Zac Boyd, Peyton Davidson, Wyatt Schrader and Birame Neligue.

In the girls’ game, Ridgeland scored twice in the second half to steal a 4-2 victory from Warren Central (4-3). Gloria Hall and Maegan Little scored Warren Central’s goals.

(G) Vicksburg 5, Cleveland Central 3

(B) Vicksburg 1, Cleveland Central 0

Trinity McGloster scored three goals, and backup goal keeper Amari Johnson posted a second-half shutout as the Vicksburg Missy Gators beat Cleveland Central 5-3 in a girls’ soccer game Thursday.

Johnson entered the game after halftime and made seven saves.

Alysha Murrell and Kennedy Mullens each had a goal and an assist for the Missy Gators, and Abigail Heigh had one assist.

In the boys’ game, Chris Williams scored the only goal off an assist from Keveon Smith as Vicksburg beat Cleveland Central 1-0.