expand
Ad Spot

November 22, 2020

The path for the expansion of Ceres Boulevard has been cleared and is on pace to be completed by February. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Ceres Boulevard expansion ‘going well and on schedule’

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:12 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

A road expansion that has been in discussion for quite some time is becoming a reality, as construction crews have begun cutting a path that some hope will lead to future economic development.

Trees have been cut and the path of Ceres Boulevard’s extension in the Ceres Industrial Park is becoming more clear. The path will take the current Ceres Boulevard further east between Tyson and Unified Brands and provide key access to the largest remaining site in the industrial park, site “B.”

“We are still looking at being done by February,” Pablo Diaz, Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership President and CEO, said during a Warren County Port Commission meeting last week. “You can see all the way to the site now. The crews are working now to get all the elements needed for the bridge. Everything is going well and going on schedule.”

Over the past year, Diaz and the Partnership have announced a number of grants and other funding sources that have left the Port Commission and the county with little left to pay for.

The MDA is providing a $406,605 grant and Entergy a $10,000 grant. The grants are reimbursement grants, meaning the port commission pays for the work and is reimbursed by the other agencies and organizations.

In October, Diaz announced the Port Commission had accepted a $256,500 Delta Regional Authority grant. The grant, along with those from the Mississippi Development Authority and Entergy, will cover 80 percent of the project’s estimated $846,900 cost. The Port Commission pays 20 percent, or $173,795.

“The Warren County Port Commission is excited to receive approval for this grant in support of the construction of the access road to Site B at Ceres,” Diaz said when the grant award was announced. “This grant will match other monies already committed by the Mississippi Development Authority, Entergy, and the Port Commission itself, to make this important improvement as a public-private partnership.”

In a previous interview with The Post, Diaz called the site “one of the most competitive large sites in the Central Mississippi area. MDA, Entergy, DRA, and other economic development partners recognized that this is an opportunity worth investing in and we are most appreciative for their commitment to our community.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Ceres Boulevard expansion ‘going well and on schedule’

Vicksburg woman takes to social media in hopes of finding ‘my pink pig’

Analysis: Politics infuse Reeves’ budget plan

Debra Franco Preparatory School of Dance prepares for ‘The Nutcracker’

Business

Ceres Boulevard expansion ‘going well and on schedule’

Local

Vicksburg woman takes to social media in hopes of finding ‘my pink pig’

Local

Analysis: Politics infuse Reeves’ budget plan

Lifestyles

Debra Franco Preparatory School of Dance prepares for ‘The Nutcracker’

Business

Extension: Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

COVID-19

Additional restrictions being considered as COVID-19 cases increase

Local

Fraternity donates funds to help family’s medical needs

Crime

Vandals damage green, fairway at Clear Creek Golf Course

COVID-19

Local COVID-19 numbers appear to be surging

Downtown Vicksburg

Tully Toys have continued to be a cherished treasure for many children

Local

City seeks to use lease purchase to pay off fire trucks

Crime

Grand jury indicts teen connected to carjacking attempt

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with embezzlement

Local

Gamble uses old-school methods to train students for brave new world  

Business

Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

COVID-19

Shutdown of municipal court to continue until at least Monday

Local

Flaggs to resurrect U.S. 61 North, South bypass projects

Local

Butler provides local food pantries with gift cards to help families in need

Local

Hudson named Jackson State’s president

COVID-19

Space in hospital ICUs — locally and statewide — is growing more scarce

Faith

Bishop Kopacz celebrates Thanksgiving Mass with St. Francis students

Health

Shape Up Mississippi receives International Paper Foundation grant

COVID-19

Concern growing over upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and impact on pandemic

Business

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon