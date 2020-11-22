Dr. Philip Garcin Malone, 79, previously of Vicksburg, passed away in Wynne, Ark. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Dr. Malone was born in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 12, 1941. Following his marriage to Sharon Louise Fleck in 1975, the couple and their first daughter moved to Vicksburg, where Philip was employed as a Geologist for 34 years with Waterways Experiment Station and where they raised their family. Philip and Sharon attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Vicksburg was their home for 42 years.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Martha P. Malone; sisters, Elinor Mary Malone and Martha Pogue Malone; and brother, Robert H. Malone Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Louise Malone; brother, Daniel Malone (Marilyn Malone) of Louisville, Ky.; daughters, Mary Louise Malone (Richard Fitzgibbon) and Elizabeth Pogue Malone Huff (Jim Huff); four grandsons, James Evan Huff II, Shaver Pogue Huff, William Garcin Huff and Tanner Wood Huff, all of Wynne, Ark.; and nieces and a nephew.

Philip’s world revolved around his wife, his family and his work. He was a generous, inclusive colleague, friend and mentor to many, and loved talking about his work, research and theories on countless topics to anyone who would listen.

Dr. Malone received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Louisville in 1962, a master’s degree in Geology from Indiana University in 1964, and a Ph.D. in Geology from Case Western Reserve University in 1969. He was a Research Geologist in the Concrete and Materials Branch, Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL), as well as an NSF Graduate Fellow, a NASA Graduate Trainee, and an NAS-NRC Post-Doctoral Fellow. Dr. Malone was also on the faculty of Wright State University from 1970 to 1978.

Beginning in 1978, Dr. Malone was a geologist and later geophysicist in the Environmental Laboratory of WES. He transferred to the Structures Laboratory (SL) in 1993 and to the Geotechnical & Structures Laboratory in 2000. He was promoted to DB-V (GS-15) in 2001 and retired in June 2013 with 34 years of Federal service.

Dr. Malone authored more than 100 publications and invented many technologies which resulted in 55 patents on a range of technical innovations including environmentally-friendly shock-absorbing concrete (SACON), porcelain-enameled reinforcing steel, and an environmentally-friendly ordnance.

He was honored numerous times for his research, including the 2010 R & D 100 Award for Corrosion-resistant Ceramic-Porcelain Enamel for Bonding Concrete to Steel, the prestigious NOVA award from the Construction Innovation Forum, three Federal Laboratory Consortium awards, two Department of the Army Research & Development award and many others.

A brilliant geologist, Philip was also, to his final moment, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and he is sorely missed.

Philip was a loyal supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where his daughter Elizabeth is employed by the fundraising organization. As a scientist, he was continually fascinated by St. Jude’s research and advancements in treatment. As a father, he was moved by its mission. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for St. Jude has been created in his honor and can be found at giftfunds.stjude.org/philipmalone.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bosse Funeral Home in Louisville, Ky. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.