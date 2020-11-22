Adult basketball

Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will begin on Nov. 18 and continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

Reindeer Run 5K

The second annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The race is a benefit for Paws Rescue.

The registration fee is $30 before Dec. 2, or $35 after that date. Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/35566/reindeer-run-5k. Packet pickup is at LD’s Restaurant on dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Dec. 5 from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. For more information, email Cynthia Freeny at cmfreeny@gmail.com

