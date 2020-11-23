expand
November 23, 2020

Charles Edward Cotton

By Staff Reports

Published 2:47 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Charles Edward Cotton died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was 62.

A native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg, he was the son of Jane Cotton Hanes and the late Edward Foster Cotton. He was a graduate of Professional Truck Driver’s School in Florida. He owned and operated C&Z Trucking Company of Vicksburg. He was a member of Hawkins United Methodist Church.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Elizabeth Cotton. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Zachary Cotton of Vicksburg; and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

His cousins will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Vance, Steve Earles, John Clay, John Hickerson, Dianne Gibson and Lin Cheslek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charlene Cotton Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hawkins United Methodist Church, 3736 Halls Ferry Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180, or to a charity of choice.

