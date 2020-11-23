expand
Ad Spot

November 23, 2020

Ole Miss cancels first four basketball games because of COVID

By Staff Reports

Published 10:51 am Monday, November 23, 2020

OXFORD — Ole Miss’ men’s basketball team will wait a couple of extra weeks to start its season.
Ole Miss announced Monday that it has canceled its first four games of the season because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.

Ole Miss was scheduled to host the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic Nov. 25-27, and canceled three games associated with that. Another game against Memphis on Dec. 5 was also canceled.

The Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic was a four-team, round robin tournament that included Jackson State, Central Arkansas and Arkansas State.

The Rebels’ activities have been suspended until Dec. 7. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.

On Nov. 17, head coach Kermit Davis announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any updates about his condition.

Ole Miss is now scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on Dec. 12, at home against UNC Wilmington in The Pavilion in Oxford.

Jackson State will open its season Dec. 2 at North Alabama.

More News

Denying free speech cost Jones County Junior College thousands

Kelli K. Carson

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college and NFL players

Ole Miss cancels first four basketball games because of COVID

Business

Ceres Boulevard expansion ‘going well and on schedule’

Local

Vicksburg woman takes to social media in hopes of finding ‘my pink pig’

Local

Analysis: Politics infuse Reeves’ budget plan

Lifestyles

Debra Franco Preparatory School of Dance prepares for ‘The Nutcracker’

Business

Extension: Christmas tree demand is pandemic-proof

COVID-19

Additional restrictions being considered as COVID-19 cases increase

Local

Fraternity donates funds to help family’s medical needs

Crime

Vandals damage green, fairway at Clear Creek Golf Course

COVID-19

Local COVID-19 numbers appear to be surging

Downtown Vicksburg

Tully Toys have continued to be a cherished treasure for many children

Local

City seeks to use lease purchase to pay off fire trucks

Crime

Grand jury indicts teen connected to carjacking attempt

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with embezzlement

Local

Gamble uses old-school methods to train students for brave new world  

Business

Vicksburg Convention Center announces a Christmas ‘Miracle’

COVID-19

Shutdown of municipal court to continue until at least Monday

Local

Flaggs to resurrect U.S. 61 North, South bypass projects

Local

Butler provides local food pantries with gift cards to help families in need

Local

Hudson named Jackson State’s president

COVID-19

Space in hospital ICUs — locally and statewide — is growing more scarce

Faith

Bishop Kopacz celebrates Thanksgiving Mass with St. Francis students

Health

Shape Up Mississippi receives International Paper Foundation grant

COVID-19

Concern growing over upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and impact on pandemic

Business

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon