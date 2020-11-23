expand
November 23, 2020

Members of the Vicksburg HIgh School Key Club pack Thanksgiving Day boxes Monday at Good Shepherd Community Center. Volunteers and center personnel packed 131 boxes that will go to disabled or elderly individuals in the community. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Volunteers rally to help Good Shepherd ready Thanksgiving boxes

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 5:04 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

The meal is at the center of Thanksgiving Day.

Turkey and dressing, a variety of side dishes and desserts galore are at the center of most Thanksgiving family gatherings.

And yet there are some who will not able to celebrate the holiday gathered around a table of food. But thanks to the Good Shepherd Community Center and a host of volunteers many of these people will get to enjoy a traditional holiday meal.

Tuesday, 131 food baskets will be distributed to the elderly and disabled in the Vicksburg Community.

“It is overwhelmingly grateful to see all the people who have pitched in and seeing them together to help the community,” Good Shepherd Executive Assistant Yavette Mitchell said of the volunteers who packed the boxes Monday.

Food was collected for more than a month for the Thanksgiving boxes, which include fixings for four and a turkey. Some turkeys were donated, Mitchell said, and the rest were purchased using monetary donations.

Mitchell said registration was held more than a month ago for those who qualified.

Among those volunteering Monday to pack boxes were members of the Kiwanis Club of Vicksburg, which has helped pack the boxes for years, Kiwanis Club board member Donna Osburn said.

“This is our big project we do every year,” Osburn said, as well as the largest project for their sponsored high school Key Club members. “We pack the boxes so they are ready to go and the Key clubbers are the ones who do the labor.”

Vicksburg High School Key Club member Adria Burks, who volunteered Monday said she was glad to help.

“It feels good that we are helping our community out and giving back,” Burks said.

Alex Martin, another Key Club member at the school, echoed Burks’ sentiments.

“It feels good to know you are helping somebody get something for Thanksgiving and to be giving back, especially in times like this,” Martin said.

Alana Latorre, who is a member of Teens United, also volunteered Monday.

“It feels good, and I feel grateful in a sense that I can help other people have food and warm socks and things they might need for the holidays,” she said.

Earlier this month Teens United collected socks, hand sanitizer and masks that were included in the food boxes.

Others who volunteered for the Good Shepherd event included Mitchell’s husband, Mark, members of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, nursing students from Hinds and Boy Scout Troop 7.

“They will actually carry the boxes out to the people’s car for them,” Osburn said of Troop 7.

Mitchell also thanked Sullivan’s Grocery for donating food for the boxes. 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

