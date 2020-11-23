expand
November 23, 2020

Weekly COVID-19 reporting among local schools shows active situation

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:49 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Public and private schools have adjourned for the Thanksgiving holiday, but COVID-19 case reports from the schools Monday show a very active situation within Warren County’s schools.

Monday, Vicksburg Catholic Schools announced seven students were quarantined last week due to possible COVID-19 exposure. At Porter’s Chapel, 16 people were quarantined and the school’s daycare remained closed.

For the Vicksburg Warren School District, Monday’s report was among the most active of the state-mandated reporting that began in late August.

For the week ending Friday, the District reported a total of 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among teachers and staff with 42 others forced to quarantine

At Beechwood Elementary School, officials announced one positive case involving a member of the school’s staff and one positive case involving a student. In addition to the positive tests, the school announced six students had been quarantined.

One member of Dana Road Elementary’s staff and one student reported positive, while one member of the school’s staff had been quarantined.

One Sherman Avenue Elementary School student reportedly tested positive, while five other students had been quarantined.

At South Park Elementary, one student reportedly tested positive, with eight students quarantined due to exposure.

Three students at Vicksburg High School tested positive, while Vicksburg Intermediate reported one positive case involving a student and eight other students had been quarantined.

Two members of Vicksburg Junior High School’s staff had tested positive, while two other members of the staff were quarantined.

At Warren Central Intermediate, two students tested positive. Also, school officials said five members of the staff and 16 students were quarantined.

