November 24, 2020

Lady Vikes top Picayune in holiday tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 5:52 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Alaila Bracey scored a game-high 17 points, Zykerri Segrest scored 12, and the Warren Central Lady Vikes beat Picayune 51-25 on Tuesday at the 2020 Picayune Basketball Tournament.

Jamaiya Sanders added nine points and Ta’Mya Sims seven for Warren Central (3-3). Sims made the all-tournament team.

Bracey hit three 3-pointers in the first half to help the Lady Vikes get out to a 25-8 halftime lead, and they cruised home from there.

Bracey scored 15 of her 17 points on 3-pointers.

“We played well for four quarters,” Warren Central coach Darein Hilliard said. “Our intensity on defense was very high and we shot the ball really well.”

Warren Central will next play Dec. 5 at Vicksburg.

